Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37, were found dead in a home in Richmond on Monday. (IHIT handout)

Pair found dead in Lower Mainland ID’ed as couple with Vernon ties

The two people discovered dead in Richmond were Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37

The two people found dead at a home in Richmond on Monday have been identified a married couple with a connection to Vernon.

Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37, were discovered in a home in the 6600 block of Eckersley Road around 2:30 a.m., after officers were called about possible gunfire.

They had recently moved to Richmond from Surrey within the past month, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said Tuesday. They also have ties to Vernon, but no further details were provided.

Terrenec had worked in construction in Surrey and the pair had been married for two years.

Investigators said they believe their deaths were targeted, and that both were known to police. A motive is not yet clear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

