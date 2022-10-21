Police are investigating a pair of suspicious fires ignited in downtown Vernon overnight on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Pair of suspicious fires ignited in downtown Vernon

Police are investigating both fires

Police are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that were set in downtown Vernon Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before midnight on Oct. 18, an officer on patrol saw flames coming from a pile of garbage and cardboard boxes up against a hydro pole at the intersection of 27th Avenue and 35th Street. Police say the officer quickly put out the fire using an extinguisher from his vehicle, preventing any damage to the pole.

Then, around 5 a.m. Oct. 19, an officer witnessed flames coming from a commercial garbage container behind a business in the 2700 block of 30th Street. Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel quickly responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fires has not yet been determined, however both are suspected of being deliberately set, said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, in a press release.

Officers will be canvassing the area for video surveillance as part of the ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or has information on either of these fires, to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
fire Police RCMP Vernon

