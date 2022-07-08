Pair of Vernon roads undergoing work

Tronson Road and 25th Avenue between 43rd Street and 27th Avenue will have work done next week

Motorists travelling along Tronson Road in Okanagan Landing may have to take a brief detour next week while crews complete road rehabilitation works.

The work is taking place between Okanagan Landing Road and Lakeshore Road.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on Monday, July 11, Tronson Road will be closed to through traffic. The area will be accessible to local traffic only. All other traffic will be detoured along Lakeshore Road. The work is expected to be complete by the end of Friday, July 15.

Motorists travelling along 25th Avenue next week may also experience minor travel delays as crews re-pave the road.

Starting as early as Monday, July 11, crews will be re-paving a portion of 25th Avenue between 43rd Street and 27th Avenue. Two-lane traffic will be maintained; however, motorists should expect short delays. The work is expected to be complete by the end of Friday, July 15.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the areas if possible and consider taking alternative routes. They’re also reminded to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction zones. Please obey all traffic control measures.

