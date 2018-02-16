Pair sentenced for Armstrong robbery

Trio involved with armed robbery at 7-Eleven all given jail sentences

Two men have been given jail time for their part in an Armstrong robbery.

Steven Daine Vollmin and Matthew Joshua Roy were part of three people arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Valentine’s Day 2017.

Vollmin was sentenced to 315 days in jail and will be placed on 12 months probation upon release four counts of robbery and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Roy was given a 66-day sentence and 12 months of probation upon release for the same charges.

Both men were given 10-year firearms prohibitions.

On Feb. 14, 2017, a woman entered 7-Eleven just after midnight, produced a knife and stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

She fled in a car but was arrested a short distance away in a vehicle matching the description. Two men in the car were arrested with her.

Angelina Maria Donatucci-Urlacher was sentenced in June 2017 to 481 days in jail for robbery, and disguising her face with the intent to commit an offence.