Panic alarm disrupts would-be robber

Suspect male attempts to rob Vernon business but is thwarted by activated panic alarm

  • Jan. 29, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Surveillance footage shows male suspect departing Vernon business in the 3100 block of Coldstream Avenue Friday just before 10 p.m. after a panic alarm inside the business was activated. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place at a local Vernon business over the weekend.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, police received a report of an attempted robbery at a business in the 3100 block of Coldstream Avenue in Vernon.

A lone male entered the location, allegedly produced what appeared to be a firearm and demanded cash from the two employees. The suspect male quickly realized his attempts were going to be unsuccessful as a panic alarm had been pushed by the employee and police were on their way.

“The suspect male didn’t have time to act during this incident as the employee was able to clearly activate the alarm upon his arrival and demands for cash,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“The man quickly turned around and left the business empty-handed without incident.”

The suspect is described to police as Caucasian, approximately 5-foot-11, wearing a black hat, a black sweater with the word Puma on the front, black pants black and white Adidas shoes and was carrying a backpack.

The suspect fled the area and was not located. The two employees were not injured during the event.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

 

Surveillance footage shows male suspect entering Vernon business in the 3100 block of Coldstream Avenue Friday just before 10 p.m. (RCMP photo)

