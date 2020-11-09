Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)

Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

For one Surrey man, pandemic pay means a donation to charity.

Surrey paramedic Will Rogers donated all of his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5, gifting each $2,000.

Now he’s inviting others to do the same.

“I am going to challenge anyone to give up part, or all, of their pandemic pay to a local charity, or business, or person in need,” Rogers said.

“Many of us are working more than we ever did and are doing well despite the pandemic. This presents a great opportunity to help when the need is obvious and great.”

Rogers said he was inspired to donate his pay because COVID-19 has increased the number of people in need. He also said he’s worked with Surrey charities in the past and found the experience very rewarding.

“When the pay came into my account. I looked at it on my computer statement and immediately realized that I would not be keeping it as it should be passed along to others in need in my community,” said Rogers.

SEE ALSO: Food bank sees surge in demand over short period

“Although I appreciate the gesture from the federal government in the form of extra pay, I also realized that in different hands the funds would make a much larger difference to many others.”

Rogers said he’s “put it out there,” referring to his pandemic-pay challenge to other front-line workers, in the hopes others will step forward and donate much-needed cash to Surrey charities.

“This is a way of showing that we are all in this together,” he explained.

“Forty per cent of the population has been harshly affected. Forty per cent of the population has not been affected. And twenty per cent of the population is actually doing better than before the pandemic,” Rogers suggested. “I am in the twenty per cent category, as you might expect.”

As a paramedic, Rogers said his time is in high demand, but despite being pulled in many different directions and having much of his time eaten up over the past six months, he sees opportunity in these challenging times.

“I believe we are handed situations in life that will define who we are as a society. This is one of those times.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slow down, move over for roadside crews: BCAA, Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Trudeau pledges $1.75B to boost high-speed internet in remote communities

Just Posted

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
Bridge east of Enderby closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road closed in both directions

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

City of Vernon financial services director Debra Law (left) accepts the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020 budget from Mayor Victor Cumming. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Solid budgeting leads to major award for City of Vernon

City earns the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation honour

Jason Martin Lukacs is wanted by Vernon police. (RCMP)
Vernon man wanted by police

Man wanted on breach of release order

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Hawkes helped sniff out a Kelowna man linked to a stolen car. (RCMP contributed)
Kelowna man caught by Vernon police dog

Stolen vehicle recovered after stopped at North Okanagan intersection with no front plate

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Lance Corporal Thomas Knowles (right) and Sergeant Alec Jack of the 54th Kootenay Battalion. Both men survived the war, becoming officers in the process. They returned to Hedley and were a key part of the Cenotaph Committee in August 1919. Copyright Knowles Family/ Hedley Museum. Photo colourized by Phil McLachlan, Black Press Media.
Historian brings colour to the lives of Similkameen men on the battlefield

The Hedley Boys – A Small Town’s Big Part in The Great War

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

Most Read