School District #83 is preparing to reopen classes under COVID-19 regulations. (File photo)

Parents surveyed about reopening of School District #83 classrooms

Students could be back to school on one or more days per week starting June 1.

School District #83 is seeking help from the parents of students in grades six to 12 to help plan the coming return to classes.

In an email sent to parents, the district stated the Ministry of Education directed them to reopen schools. The email says parents will still have the option of keeping students at home, with some home-learning opportunities continuing online until the end of the school year.

Read More: Trail to Shuswap attraction Margaret Falls open once more

Read More: Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

According to the district, all guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer are being followed. The guidelines include having no more than 50 per cent of Kindergarten to Grade 5 students in attendance and no more than 20 per cent of grades six to 12 students.

The email says stage three of the ministry’s plan allows students in Kindergarten to Grade 5 to attend two to three days of school per week and students in grades six to 12 attending no more than one day of school per week.

A survey sent to parents with children in grades six to 12 asks if the students plan to return to school so a plan can be made to meet health and safety guidelines. Additional surveys will be coming both for Grade 6 to 12 students and for other grade levels as the June 1 return to the classroom draws closer.

Read More: Despite COVID-19, construction of single family homes in Salmon Arm outdoing 2019 numbers

Read More: Owner of Salmon Arm’s Downtown Activity Centre has no plans to sell


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Just Posted

Parents surveyed about reopening of School District #83 classrooms

Students could be back to school on one or more days per week starting June 1.

North Okanagan boaters asked to keep their wakes low

RDNO says keeping wakes low near the shoreline will help reduce erosion during high water season

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

Vernon back-to-school survey due Friday

If parents do not complete the survey your child may not be permitted to attend school in June

VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab

Footage shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall

Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges captains Rockets to 2004 Memorial Cup Championship

In 245 games with the Rockets, Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement regarding the city’s reopening process on Thursday

Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

This is the first piece of public art that has been stolen from Lars Baggenstos

Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decision to pull plug on summer fundraiser

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

UBCO collaboration helps frontline workers see clearly during long hours at work

Fogged up protective face shields were proving to be problematic

Is it time to ground the Snowbirds?

As a group, they are an iconic Canadian symbol that rivals the… Continue reading

Most Read