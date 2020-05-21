Parents surveyed about reopening of School District #83 classrooms

Students could be back to school on one or more days per week starting June 1.

School District #83 is seeking help from the parents of students in grades six to 12 to help plan the coming return to classes.

In an email sent to parents, the district stated the Ministry of Education directed them to reopen schools. The email says parents will still have the option of keeping students at home, with some home-learning opportunities continuing online until the end of the school year.

According to the district, all guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer are being followed. The guidelines include having no more than 50 per cent of Kindergarten to Grade 5 students in attendance and no more than 20 per cent of grades six to 12 students.

The email says stage three of the ministry’s plan allows students in Kindergarten to Grade 5 to attend two to three days of school per week and students in grades six to 12 attending no more than one day of school per week.

A survey sent to parents with children in grades six to 12 asks if the students plan to return to school so a plan can be made to meet health and safety guidelines. Additional surveys will be coming both for Grade 6 to 12 students and for other grade levels as the June 1 return to the classroom draws closer.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

