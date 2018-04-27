Park closed for construction

Work begins at Hurlburt Park, but lake access will remain open

The park will be closed, but residents can still make a splash at Hurlburt Park.

The City of Vernon has started construction of Hurlburt Park and has closed the park for public safety.

See City unveils Hurlburt Park plan

“The project is officially underway and Hurlburt Park will be closed for the season as construction is expected to continue until November,” said Susan Abbott, parks planner. “The lake access immediately south of Hurlburt Park is still accessible to the public as it is outside the construction area.”

The public is asked to avoid parking on the asphalt driving surface. Informal parking is available at the south end of the lake access, on the vegetated shoulder of the road.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair
Next story
Lake Country building permits generate more revenue than expected

Just Posted

Vernon Day of Mourning asks us all to remember those who have fallen

There were 158 work-related deaths in B.C. in 2017

Armstrong declares state of emergency

Weather forecast could lead to flooding issues, as happened in March

Lake Country building permits generate more revenue than expected

The district keeps growing

Guilty plea in crash that claims two young women

March 2016 crash claims the lives of two 20-year-olds

Park closed for construction

Work begins at Hurlburt Park, but lake access will remain open

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

School district considers changes to bus service

Report suggests elimination of ‘courtesy rides’ for middle school students, day care kids

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Most Read