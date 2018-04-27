Park closed for construction

The park will be closed, but residents can still make a splash at Hurlburt Park.

The City of Vernon has started construction of Hurlburt Park and has closed the park for public safety.

See City unveils Hurlburt Park plan

“The project is officially underway and Hurlburt Park will be closed for the season as construction is expected to continue until November,” said Susan Abbott, parks planner. “The lake access immediately south of Hurlburt Park is still accessible to the public as it is outside the construction area.”

The public is asked to avoid parking on the asphalt driving surface. Informal parking is available at the south end of the lake access, on the vegetated shoulder of the road.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.