Park shelter stirs debate

Proposed picnic shelter at planned Hurlburt Park draws 30-minute discussion by Vernon council

Shelter or no shelter?

Vernon council debated for nearly 30 minutes Monday the merits of including a picnic shelter in the proposed Hurlburt Park design for the old Camp Hurlburt space on Okanagan Lake.

Coun. Brian Quiring expressed concern about the proximity of the planned shelter to a private residence that neighbours the park.

“It’s a big park, and there’s a lot of lakefront there,” said Quiring. “We’re going to actually consolidate most of the amenity space right next to an existing house. The only reason we’re doing that is because there’s a foundation there (existing dining hall at the camp). If there was no foundation, there would be no picnic shelter. We’re trying to take advantage of something there that’s existing. I just have a concern we’ll consolidate all the people next to this neighbour’s house.”

Parks planner Susan Abbott said the proposed shelter is on the only available flat surface of the land. Moving it to higher ground would require constructing retaining walls. Moving it lower runs the risk of flooding.

Mayor Akbal Mund said the park is planned to be closed at night, reducing noise concerns.

“You can’t be there overnight. There’s no trailers; no camping; there used to be hundreds of (campers) there. The use is different than it used to be. I think the concerns would have been tenfold if 100 people are using the facility on a nightly basis during summer. I don’t think it’s a bad idea. The noise going to be there in the daylight hours.”

Coun. Scott Anderson said it’s not a nighttime vs daytime matter. It’s the noise and disruption that the neighbour will face.

“It’s a different type of disruption, quite a bit louder than meal time at a camp,” said Anderson.

Coun. Juliette Cunningham said the location is an “ideal spot to create an amenity for the community.

“It’s for the good of the community, and I think the impact has been exaggerated,” said Cunningham. “If there is such a significant impact, we do have other ways to deal with it in the future. It’s not like we can never address it.

“People are going to be using that park. It’s for families. We put all this time and effort into this. It’s a real gem. I just wish everyone would see it would be a benefit for the community.”

After getting assurances from Abbott that significant landscape buffering could be added to the design to mitigate noise, council voted unanimously to accept the park’s preliminary plan (Coun. Catherine Lord was absent from the meeting).

RELATED: City unveils Hurlburt Park plan

Along with the shelter, changes to the plan authorized by council include providing additional signage prohibiting trailers; relocating the park gates; accommodating a non-motorized watercraft drop-off space and adding a gravel path leading to the dock boaters, and south to the lake access for dog owners.

The Hurlburt Park preliminary plan and conceptual images illustrating the proposed improvements were presented to the public at an open house March 7.

A total of 248 people were recorded as being made directly aware of the project improvements. The open house was attended by 28 people, and 10 people completed surveys. Engage Vernon received 127 visits, of which 97 visited at least one page, 54 downloaded photos, documents or other references, and 13 completed the online survey.

At Trinity United Church, the former owners of the property, 93 parishioners viewed the plans and conceptual images, asked questions, shared stories and gave positive feedback.

Over the course of the two-week feedback period, five e-mails and two telephone calls were received, and one visit was made to the community services building to speak with staff.

Council directed administration to proceed with the detailed design, working towards tendering the project in early summer with construction to begin in the late summer and fall 2018.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
District of Coldstream approves proposed tax hike
Next story
Willowbrook community rallies in state of local emergency

Just Posted

A March fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready for some great final weekends, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Park shelter stirs debate

Proposed picnic shelter at planned Hurlburt Park draws 30-minute discussion by Vernon council

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Armstrong set to lift state of emergency

City struggled with early flooding; creek waters rescinding

Mabel Lake Road slope failure creates hazard

Work is currently underway to repair the slope, though no estimate time of completion is available

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

Structural upgrdes, new and replacement buses to be funded through three provincial programs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kelowna senior celebrates 90th birthday and 4,440 aquafit classes

This year, Bea Ingram celebrated her 90thbirthday at the Kelowna YMCA

Human rights hearing proceeds: Waiter argues his French culture behind firing

Guillaume Rey began working for Cara Operations at one of its Milestones restaurants in Vancouver

District of Coldstream approves proposed tax hike

Coldstream residents will likely see a tax increase of 3.50 per cent

Thieves steal hundreds of gallons of fuel

Police would like to know if anyone saw the suspects near Planter Road and Highway #1 in Chase.

B.C. city to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by Burnaby or province: Mayor

British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

Central 1 Credit Union says 2017 was a year of ‘stellar growth,’ and momentum will continue

Most Read