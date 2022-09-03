Parking discussion to pave way for 80-unit senior housing building in Vernon

The proposed four-storey building would be located at 6092 Okanagan Landing Road

Plans are underway for a four-storey seniors supportive housing building in Vernon, with council set to pave the way for the project with a parking-related variance permit application.

The proposed project is located on 1.6 acres of land at 6092 Okanagan Landing Road and would provide 80 units of housing for seniors in the community.

A report to council ahead of its Tuesday (Sept. 6) meeting indicates there is a variance permit application to change the number of off-street parking spaces for residents at the proposed building from 94 spaces down to 58 spaces and to change the maximum number of small car parking spaces from 40 per cent to 45 per cent.

Approval of these variances was originally granted in January 2017, but the permit expired as the project was put on hold by the owner, and a new application is required.

The units would range from bachelor to one-bedroom with a den. The report notes the building has been designed “with a contemporary modern appearance and includes indoor and outdoor common amenity spaces.”

The main floor of the building would include a lobby and reception area, a common kitchen and dining area, a lounge, multi-purpose spaces and facilities for staff.

Landscaping around the building would include grass, shrubs, large trees for shade, a barbecue area, a sports court and community gardens with a fruit orchard, raised vegetable beds and a greenhouse.

Of the 54 proposed parking spaces, 44 would be designated for residents while 11 would be for visitor parking, and three for staff parking.

The applicant provided council with a traffic impact assessment which includes a parking study. The study examined the minimum parking requirements for similar uses in several other cities in B.C. and concluded that 58 off-street parking spaces will meet the expected demand for the proposed building.

In addition to car parking, the building site will provide 88 scooter parking spaces and 16 bike parking spaces — both well above the number of spaces required under a zoning bylaw.

Brendan Shykora

HousingSeniorsVernon