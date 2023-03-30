Parking fees at Vernon parking lots and boat launches are going up starting April 1, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Parking fees at Vernon parking lots and boat launches are going up starting April 1, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Parking fees increasing at Vernon lots and boat launches

The increased fees will come into effect April 1

Parking rates are about to go up in Vernon.

New rates for parking at city parking lots and the downtown parkade will come into effect April 1.

The new parking fees at parking lots and the parkade are 75 cents per hour, $5 per day and $65 per month.

The changes come after a recent review of the city’s Fees and Charges bylaw and were adopted at council’s regular meeting March 27. It’s the first time parking fees in Vernon have increased since 2013.

Paddlewheel and Kalavista boat launch passes are also going up in price for the first time since 2011. The passes will be $10 per day or $60 per season, and seasonal passes can be used at both boat launches.

Previously, the downtown parkade had a lower monthly rate for those who purchased passes for the rooftop. But due to increased demand for parking spaces, the city says there is no guarantee that a covered parking space will be available. Therefore, as of April 1 there will be a single monthly rate for the entire parkade.

Those who have already bought a monthly parking pass for April or beyond will not be impacted by the fee increases. New passes purchased after April 1 will be subject to the rate changes.

There is currently no change to the rate of on-street metered parking, which remains $1 per hour.

For more information on parking in Vernon, visit vernon.ca/parking.

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon businesses can now expand patios into parking space

READ MORE: Dust advisory issued for Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

parkingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Emergency Response Team catches break and enter suspect in Greenwood
Next story
Herring spawn documented for the first time ever in B.C.’s Broughton Archipelago

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were back in the Harwood area of Vernon to execute a search warrant Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police swarm Vernon neighbourhood to execute search warrant

An Emergency Response Vehicle in Greenwood, B.C. (Ted Briggs/Facebook)
Emergency Response Team catches break and enter suspect in Greenwood

Parking fees at Vernon parking lots and boat launches are going up starting April 1, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Parking fees increasing at Vernon lots and boat launches

Emergency crews responded to a fully involved truck fire in Vernon in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Fire that destroyed truck in Vernon deemed suspicious

Pop-up banner image