Parking fees increasing at Vernon lots and boat launches

The increased fees will come into effect April 1

Parking rates are about to go up in Vernon.

New rates for parking at city parking lots and the downtown parkade will come into effect April 1.

The new parking fees at parking lots and the parkade are 75 cents per hour, $5 per day and $65 per month.

The changes come after a recent review of the city’s Fees and Charges bylaw and were adopted at council’s regular meeting March 27. It’s the first time parking fees in Vernon have increased since 2013.

Paddlewheel and Kalavista boat launch passes are also going up in price for the first time since 2011. The passes will be $10 per day or $60 per season, and seasonal passes can be used at both boat launches.

Previously, the downtown parkade had a lower monthly rate for those who purchased passes for the rooftop. But due to increased demand for parking spaces, the city says there is no guarantee that a covered parking space will be available. Therefore, as of April 1 there will be a single monthly rate for the entire parkade.

Those who have already bought a monthly parking pass for April or beyond will not be impacted by the fee increases. New passes purchased after April 1 will be subject to the rate changes.

There is currently no change to the rate of on-street metered parking, which remains $1 per hour.

For more information on parking in Vernon, visit vernon.ca/parking.

