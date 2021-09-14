Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Parking for UBC Okanagan students, staff now available at Kelowna airport

Surplus of airport parking spaces to help fill UBCO need

UBC Okanagan students and staff now have another parking option.

On Monday, Sept. 13, city council approved a partnership to facilitate some much-needed additional parking for the university. Just down the hill from campus, students and staff can now lease spaces at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) for $360 a semester.

The airport has some extra room in its lots due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s ongoing impacts on travel. The initiative will also allow YLW to diversify its revenue streams.

The pilot project will run through the fall, with the city reassessing airport traffic after that. City staff assured council the change wouldn’t impact airport parking availability in the future.

A shuttle will provide travel for those who need it between the university and the airport.

