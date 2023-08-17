Parking lot improves Vernon park access

A new publicly-accessible parking lot will soon be constructed at Carlson Park in the Commonage area of Vernon.

The parking lots comes thanks to a natural gas line upgrade project that is underway by FortisBC. The work is taking place in several communities throughout the inland regions of B.C., including the Thompson-Okanagan.

In Vernon, the project is taking place along Bench Row Road, where a new pressure regulation station is being constructed at Carlson Park. FortisBC and the City of Vernon completed a land sale agreement for 0.45 hectares to accommodate the pressure regulation station and a 12-stall parking lot.

Once complete, the parking lot will be available for public use.

“Not only is the utility provider able to improve its service line through the community, but residents who enjoy visiting Carlson Park will now have a safe and easily accessible place to park instead of having to parallel park along the side of the roadway,” said mayor Victor Cumming. “I’d like to thank FortisBC for working so closely with City staff to make this project happen, and have it work well for everyone involved.”

Construction of the new station and parking lot is expected to wrap up by the end of October. Until then, people travelling through the area are asked to slow down, watch for workers and heavy equipment and follow all traffic control measures.

“Long before we start construction on a project, we begin planning how we will restore the area and look for ways to make it better,” said FortisBC project director Scott Bartlett.