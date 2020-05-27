Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

Princeton’s municipally owned RV campground will open for visitors June 1. Photo Town of Princeton

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.

Parks will re-open, along with the Visitor’s Centre, town hall, and the municipally-owned RV campground on Highway 3.

CAO Lyle Thomas said it’s a step in getting back to the “new normal” amid adjustments to COVID-19.

The only town facilities that will remain closed are the arena – as it is off-season – and the pool.

Thomas said he is awaiting guidance from the province before opening the swimming facility.

Related: Princeton Golf Course to open May 1 for members only

It’s the first year the municipality has taken over direct management of its RV park, and Thomas said staff is “excited about running it ourselves.”

The park would have normally opened mid-May, however staff are now taking on-line reservations for the summer.

“We will book every other site,” to promote social distancing, said Thomas. “That’s what we will do to start with.”

Related: COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

While drop in campers will be welcomed, Thomas said the town is “not encouraging” travellers to come from other provinces.

The Visitor’s Centre and the town hall have been equipped with Plexiglas screens and separations to protect staff and customers, said Thomas.

There are limits set for the number of people who can enter either building at the same time.

Service at town hall “might be a bit slower,” due to the need for staff to disinfect surfaces between each interaction.

The town has also arranged for greater custodial services.

Thomas said staff in all facilities will make adjustments for safety and practicality.

“At this point we can’t anticipate every scenario.”

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.