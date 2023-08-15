Parsons residents ‘you’ve got mail’ in Golden

Used so often it has become a bit of a joke, the phrase “It’s in the mail” is slang for slacking off.

The joke is anything but funny to residents of Parson, who believe Canada Post has done just that by ending a longtime contract for mail delivery to the Twig And Berry Trading Company.

In a follow-up to a July 20 Golden Star story, residents continue to deal with a lack of adequate mail service.

Without warning, on July 7, mail delivery to the convenience store/gas station and restaurant every morning was suddenly shifted to afternoon when it was impossible for busy staff to sort.

In an Aug. 12 online chat with a Canada Post, an agent assured that the organization is actively looking at options to resume mail delivery in Parson as soon as possible.

“To maintain our delivery service standards for all customers in the communities in the Parson and Golden regions we have had to modify our mail delivery times to several post offices,” wrote the agent. “As a result, change of time of receiving mail caused an issue for the postal outlet located in the Twig and Berry Trading Co. general store (CC 103887) and it is now closed.”

In the meantime and acting on numerous complaints from Parson residents, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A Director Karen Cathcart and Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison have attempted to seek a resolution with Canada Post, without success.

Resident Gale Brownlee has forwarded several concerns she has received in emails or in conversation with other residents.