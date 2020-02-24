Partnership aims to reduce risk of abuse for Armstrong city staff

Team up with Municipal Insurance Association to create plan to protect local government workers

Increased risk of abuse, threats and attacks from the general public against all departments in local government has the City of Armstrong looking to create a plan to mitigate the risk.

City staff will be partnering with the Municipal Insurance Association of BC (MIABC) over the next year to aid in developing a program for local governments.

The memo to city councillors said the program will create a plan that will mitigate the increasing risk to city workers and elected official by forming a best practices resources where workers will be equipped with the tools and guidance to assist in creating a safe work environment.

The city’s manager of community services Warren Smith wrote departments including public works, bylaws, front counter workers, finance, building inspectors and elected officials are all open to risk of abuse.

Funding to complete the program will come from MIABC.

Councillors will receive the update during its regular scheduled meeting Monday at 5 p.m.

