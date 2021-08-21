According to BC Hydro, properties in the red area of this map have been without power since 9:33 a.m. Aug. 21. (Google Maps image)

According to BC Hydro, properties in the red area of this map have been without power since 9:33 a.m. Aug. 21. (Google Maps image)

Parts of Vernon out of power

BC Hydro crews are currently responding

Part of Vernon is currently without power, with 2,954 people affected by the outage.

According to BC Hydro, properties north of 15th Avenue, south of 39th Avenue, west of Bodwell Road and east of 38th Street have been without power since 9:33 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 21).

BC Hydro said crews are now on-site to address the issue. The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

More to come.

Vernon

