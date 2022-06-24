(Pxfuel)

Party house shut down in Vernon, owners fined $15,000

Short-term rental caused ongoing headaches for neighbours

A short-term rental causing issues in a local neighbourhood has to pay up and won’t be able to operate anymore.

Guests caused significant issues for nearby residents beginning in 2019 at the ‘party house.’

The owners did not live at the home but rented it out and a number of complaints came in, and several violation tickets were issued following “blatant disregard for the neighbourhood,” accord to city staff.

Vernon sought legal action in July 2021 and now the two parties have reached a consent order, without having to appear in court.

The order, registered with the Supreme Court of British Columbia June 10, 2022, prohibits the defendants from operating a short-term rental in the Vernon.

They also have to pay the city damages in the amount of $15,000.

READ MORE: Vernon turns to court to shut down problem party house

READ MORE: Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirbnbRentalsVernon

Previous story
Tree falls dangerously close to Vernon home
Next story
Breaking News: Body found in flooded field near Mission Creek: Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

(Pxfuel)
Party house shut down in Vernon, owners fined $15,000

A large willow tree fell dangerously close to a Vernon home Thursday morning. (Betty Ackerman photo)
Tree falls dangerously close to Vernon home

Vernon residents agreed last October to borrow up to $25 million for a cultural centre. (Contributed)
Arts and culture impact investigated in North Okanagan

Some snow in the upper peaks of SilverStar Mountain Resort is stopping the bike park from opening for the season. (Video still)
Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens