The multi-use trail on Okanagan Landing Road is being extended to create a safer path for kids going to school and cyclists. (Vernon map)

Path improvements push through in south Vernon

Multi-use trail on Okanagan Landing Road getting extended

One of the top 10 priorities identified by community members for cyclists and pedestrians in Vernon’s Master Transportation Plan will soon become a reality on Okanagan Landing Road.

“Improvements will be made to a multi-use path between Lakeshore Road and Paddlewheel Park, providing a safer walking route for students of Okanagan Landing Elementary School, and helping cyclists connect to the bike lanes and a multi-use path east of Lakeshore Road,” the city of Vernon said.

The work is starting Sept. 8 and will be completed in two phases and will require temporary closures of the westbound traffic lane. Single-lane alternating traffic will be required along the following sections of Okanagan Landing Road:

  • Phase 1: Lakeshore Road to the east end of Brooks Lane
  • Phase 2: The west end of Brooks Lane to Paddlewheel Park

Traffic control personnel will be on site and provisions will be made to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists through the work areas.

During construction, the following will take place:

  • Widening existing portions of the multi-use path and adding a new section between Paddlewheel Park and Brooks Lane;
  • The conversion of Brooks Lane into a shared street, permitting pedestrians and cyclists to safely share the roadway space with vehicles; and
  • The installation of concrete barriers to separate the existing pedestrian/cyclist shared path between Brooks Lane and Lakeshore Road

Construction is expected to be completed by Nov. 6, 2020.

“The city appreciates everyone’s patience and reminds users of the roadways to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.”

For more information on this and other ongoing projects, visit the city’s website at www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.

