Patient allegedly threatens Vernon hospital staff with knife

An unruly hospital patient was arrested by police last weekend.

The 38-year-old man was reportedly threatening staff with a knife at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Saturday, Jan. 7.

The hospital was put on lock down as a precaution to ensure the safety of patients, staff and public in the immediate area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrived shortly after 8:20 p.m. and arrested the suspect who was no longer in possession of the weapon.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time and no physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

The Vernon man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 16.

“This was a concerning event for all involved and debriefing and supports have been provided,” Interior Health said.

“It is an unfortunate reality in health care that there is risk of escalating behaviours. Whenever these events occur we review the response to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of our violence prevention programs.”

assault weaponsCrimeHospitalsRCMPVernon