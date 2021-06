Bella Vista, Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge main targets of 2021 program

City of Vernon crews will start sealing cracks on portions of Okanagan Landing, Bella Vista and Predator Ridge starting this week.

The program is expected to take around four weeks to complete.

Anyone with questions can contact City Operations at 250-549-6757.

