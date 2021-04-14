New parking meters have been installed on Main Street, Ellis Street, Front Street, Nanaimo Avenue and Padmore Avenue in Penticton. (City of Penticton photo)

New parking meters have been installed on Main Street, Ellis Street, Front Street, Nanaimo Avenue and Padmore Avenue in Penticton. (City of Penticton photo)

Pay parking now in effect in downtown Penticton

A spot downtown will now cost you $2 per hour

Pay parking has officially come to downtown Penticton.

Now in effect on downtown streets, drivers must pay for parking Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rates are $2 per hour.

A parking ticket issued by the City of Penticton cost $25 if paid within two weeks, but goes up to a $45 charge if not paid within that two week grace-period.

The city has previously said the new paid parking program is part of their plan to recoup revenue loss that occurred during the pandemic.

Residents that are looking for longer downtown parking options may purchase monthly or annual parking permits for city lots through the cashiers at city hall.

To save time and avoid using the machines, the city recommends using the Passport Parking Canada app.

The app is available at ppprkca.com. For app users the purchase of $20 worth of parking time will be valued at $25.

For more information on parking and to review a map of parking in the downtown, visit penticton.ca/parking.

