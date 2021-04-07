Riley Conner poses with his new bike near Okanagan Lake on April 6. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

Riley Conner poses with his new bike near Okanagan Lake on April 6. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

Paying it forward: Good Samaritan replaces Kelowna cyclist’s stolen bike

‘This was something good that came out of something bad’

Four years ago, Riley Conner and his dad split the cost of buying his first mountain bike.

It was an old hardtail, far too small for the then-15-year-old, and it was barely in working condition.

“It started out thinking that it was great, then I realized it wasn’t that great. But it became more of a sentimental value to me,” said Conner, now 19.

Conner lugged the old two-wheeler along with him when he moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack last September.

The bike was Conner’s travel companion on several lengthy rides in the Lower Mainland: a five-hour expedition to Chilliwack Lake, a few trips to Cultus Lake and regular 20-kilometre ventures along the Chilliwack River.

Moving into a house in Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood, Conner frequently took the bike to nearby Knox Mountain Park. He also made a two-day journey to Vernon and back last October.

While the bike saw a lot of long-distance action, it was also Conner’s main way of getting around the city. He used it to commute to work — a part-time gig at a local jewelry shop, a role he filled three weeks ago.

After wrapping up a five-hour shift on March 30, he walked out of Orchard Park Mall to find his bike gone.

Conner searched for hours that afternoon, walking from the mall through downtown, eventually ending his search after crossing the Bennett bridge, still empty-handed.

“I was really let down. It was like a hit to the gut,” he said.

That night, Conner took to the Kelowna Rant and Rave Facebook group, pleading members to keep an eye out for his bike, saying “he put more km on it than some people’s cars.”

Within hours, Michael Melenchuk, the general manager of Kelowna Chrysler, commented on the post. He asked Conner to give him a call the next morning because he “would love to hook you up with a new bike.”

“I literally started to tear up. It was incredible. I couldn’t believe it was real,” said Conner.

Melenchuk said Conner’s post “hit him right away.”

“It just struck me that it was his lifeblood. People need to hear some good news,” said Melenchuk. “It was the spur of the moment, and I felt like we had to do the right thing.”

Conner gave Melenchuk a call the next day, and the two began their hunt. A couple of days later, Conner spotted his new ride on Lake Country Cycle’s website.

“I told Michael, sent him a link to the website. He said, ‘Awesome, let me make a few calls,’” said Conner.

On April 1, Melenchuk texted Conner to swing by the dealership.

“He went behind a very nice SUV, and next thing I knew, I saw him wheeling out the brand new bike with balloons and everything attached to it,” said Conner. “I don’t even have the words to describe how grateful and happy I was.”

The only thing that Melenchuk asked from Conner in return was to pay it forward.

“I said to him, ‘If you ever are in the position to do so and someone needs a helping hand without any expectations back, you gotta step up and do it,’” said Melenchuk.

Conner plans on doing just that. He said he hopes to repair discarded bikes and donate them to kids who find themselves in a similar situation.

“This was something good that came out of something bad,” he said.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingDonationMountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
Next story
COVID-19 exposure at Chute Lake Elementary in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a smoke-filled bistro Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Smoke fills downtown Vernon restaurant

Neighbouring businesses evacuated; haircut interrupted

A vehicle went off Westside Road between Fintry and Killiney Beach Wednesday, April 7. (Christa Schadt photo)
Puppy suspected as cause of Westside crash

Car goes off road, road closed while crews clear scene

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
One death linked to Vernon hospital outbreak

13 test positive for virus in Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 outbreak: IH

The RCMP Air Services unit was dispatched to track a stolen vehicle from Vernon April 5, 2021. (BC RCMP image)
Helicopter, cellphone used to track stolen Vernon vehicle: RCMP

32-year-old arrested; faces potential criminal charges after ‘crime of opportunity’

Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Vernon students pencil in time for Salmon Arm seniors

Kids buddy up with retirement home residents over Zoom

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate

The study, which federal officials monitored closely, was ended early with a change of government in Ontario

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Singh rejects more extreme NDP policy resolutions, like scrapping military

A resolution from the NDP’s Spadina-Fort York riding association commits to ‘phasing out’ the Canadian Armed Forces

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
21 Vancouver Canucks players, 4 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The source infection was acquired in a community setting and is a variant of concern

Mabel Todd, 83, of the Nak’azdli First Nation, leads a group of family members and advocates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as they walk along the so-called Highway of Tears in Moricetown, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

A ‘critical milestone in helping prevent future tragedies’ after at least 10 Indigenous women murdered, missing along the route

Dog feces was thrown in front of Penticton’s Compass House homeless shelter Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Suzie Green witnessed it and caught the aftermath on camera. (Suzie Green / Facebook)
Penticton business owner apologizes for throwing poop

“I simply snapped after once again finding human feces near my restaurant,” the apology letter reads

(Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Van takes out two parked cars at Kelowna construction site

The crash did not cause any injuries

Artist’s rendering of The Exchange, a mass timber commercial-industrial-office project in Kelowna to be completed in late 2023. (Faction Projects Inc.)
B.C. funds 12 mass-timber research and development projects

Saanich fire station, Kelowna commercial building included

Most Read