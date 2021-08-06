Peachland councillor censured after pressuring CAO

Coun. Pete Coolio pressured CAO Joe Mitchell to approve unpermitted deck on a property he is selling

A District of Peachland councillor has been censured, after engaging in “inappropriate behaviour” with a district official.

According to a report headed to council on Aug. 10, Coun. Pete Coolio used his position as an elected official to pressure Mitchell to sign a document that will approve an unpermitted deck on a property he is trying to sell. Coolio is a realtor with Royal LePage, serving as an agent in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland.

Mitchell refused to sign the document and instead reported the incident to Mayor Cindy Fortin, according to the report.

As such, he has been removed from committees and has been barred from representing Peachland in conferences and seminars. He has also been barred from dealing directly with Mitchell and other district staff.

Fortin has since sought legal advice on the situation.

During an in-camera meeting on July 20, council resolved that Coolio’s behaviour deserved censure and he should be made to write an apology to Mitchell and council by noon on July 23. It is unclear whether that letter was submitted within the timeframe.

Council also announced that if Coolio ever needs to directly speak with the CAO or district staff, he has to let Mayor Fortin know first and arrange a meeting through her.

On July 15, Mitchell filed his resignation from his position, with the district announcing he is leaving due to personal reasons. His last day as Peachland’s CAO is Aug. 25.

Black Press Media has reached out to Coolio for comment.

