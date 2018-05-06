Peachland declares local state of emergency, Westside Road reopens

The District of Peachland declared a local state of emergency May 6, to deal with a landslide at Princeton Avenue and water flowing across Highway 97.

The state of emergency is a proactive approach that gives crews access to specific private properties to protect public infrastructure. A state of emergency is a measure authorized by the Emergency Program Act. The declaration is valid for a period of seven days until May 13.

The landslide on Princeton Avenue happened Thursday and that plugged a culvert. The next day water found a new way to flow and was pouring down Princeton, ultimately splitting the pavement on Highway 97.

In the meantime, Westside Road is doing better than it was a week ago.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has completed repairs to stabilize Westside Road in Killiney Beach after a landslide affected the road and downed power lines. The road has reopened completely for traffic.

The Evacuation Order is still in effect for homes in the area.

