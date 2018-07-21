Wildfire near Peachland shows no growth overnight

Fire chief Dennis Craig said wind was blowing the fire away from homes

Update: 8:25 a.m.

Fire information officer Noelle Kekula said the Mount Eneas wildfire may merge with the wildfire near Munro Lake, which is six hectares in size, but that may be a positive for wildfire crews as the fires will consume more fuel.

Original:

The Mount Eneas wildfire, four kilometres south of Peachland, is estimated at 1,374 hectares this morning and has not grown overnight.

There were 57 firefighters on scene of this blaze and one piece of heavy equipment, during the day. The BC Wildfire Service will have crews on site overnight to continue to monitor this fire.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig said Peachland fire crews had a fairly quiet night last night, with the winds blowing the fire away from the homes in the district.

The fire is classified as out-of-control.

Peachland Fires. A post shared by Oleniak Photo Video Design (@travisoleniak) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

BC Wildfire stated wind is causing issues at 6 p.m. each day since the blaze began which have prompted earlier starts for aircraft since flying conditions become hazardous after evening winds pick up.

To see if your area is affected by an evacuation order or alert, view the map below:

More to come.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.