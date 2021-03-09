Peachland residents can still participate in the in-person march at noon on March 19. (Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance)

Peachland marching against clearcut logging in watershed

The march is scheduled for Friday, March 19

Stop clear-cut logging.

That’s what the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance (PWPA) and residents want to happen as they prepare to take a stand on Friday, March 19.

“Peachland’s fresh water supply is under threat by numerous industrial activities including clear-cut logging in the watershed,” PWPA communications chair Alex Morrison said.

“And, with spring floods on Okanagan lake becoming a regular event as a result of logging practices, PWPA is demonstrating to our provincial government that they are failing Peachland and other similar communities across B.C.”

Peachlanders will be marching along with other British Columbians from different communities, to unite in support of reforming the province’s forestry legislation and to call for equitable and sustainable forest management in B.C.

Forest March B.C., in its third year and will direct lobbying efforts against the widespread destruction of old-growth forests for private profit. Communities are also demanding an immediate moratorium on the logging of old-growth and primary forests.

B.C. communities that will be coming together on March 19, include Peachland, Vancouver, Victoria, Powell River, Nanaimo, Whistler, Comox Valley, Gabriola Island, Fairy Creek and Golden.

This year’s march will focus on virtual actions instead of various in-person gatherings and activities, including photo submissions, hashtags and calling on political leaders to take a stand through social media.

Communities that will go ahead with in-person marches have planned them under B.C.’s public health orders.

Peachland’s march is scheduled for noon on Friday, March 19 at the IGA parking lot.

READ MORE: March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

READ MORE: Peachland residents march for better forest management

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Okanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Next story
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

This is the second year (2021) the heavy metal music festival had to be cancelled. (Morning Star file photo)
Plug pulled on Armstrong MetalFest once more

COVID-19 silences heavy metal music festival that draws hundreds to region for a second year

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

Noah’s Ark, a onetime fixture at the old Adventureland park in Lake Country, will become a fruit and nut concession on the Okanagan Rail Trail in 2022 after the Gaudet family picked up the former attraction for free from longtime Oyama orchardist Alan Gatzke. (Facebook photo)
Lake Country ark attraction to become rail trail concession

Gatzke Orchards floats Noah’s Ark from Adventureland to Gaudet family for fruit/nut stand in 2022

Jim Ferguson of Kalamalka Rotary presents a cheque for $2,000.00 to Seaton High School Interact Club and their teacher-liaison, Kevin Yapps. (Kalamalka Rotary Club - Contributed)
Kalamalka Rotarians back Vernon school’s fundraising efforts

Kalamalka Rotary Club donates $2K to Seaton’s Interact Club

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Ministry staff being added as fast as possible, Adrian Dix says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Peachland residents can still participate in the in-person march at noon on March 19. (Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance)
Peachland marching against clearcut logging in watershed

The march is scheduled for Friday, March 19

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Evil star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

Two research facilities are being constructed in Princeton’s industrial park. (Optimi Health photo)
Princeton set to grow ‘magic’ mushrooms

Research and development will take place at B.C. Green Pharmaceuticals

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight years for B.C. nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight Greater Victoria area charges

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Most Read