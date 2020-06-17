Peachland on flood watch

District staff said fortunately, there is no serious lakefront damage so far

Staff with the District of Peachland are keeping watch and are at the ready as lake levels continue to rise.

Director of community services Cheryl Wiebe said the lake has been above normal levels for a couple of weeks now and with the recent deluge of rain, the lake level has gotten even higher.

“So right now, we’re just trying to mobilize resources to protect our waterfront,” she said.

“There hasn’t been damage to the lakefront or properties, at least not that we’re aware of right now.”

Currently, water is at around 3.42 meters high. Wiebe said in 2017, they didn’t see much damage to the lakefront until the water was approximately four metres over full capacity, which means staff don’t expect serious damage right now.

“There were small foreshore impacts and erosion, and so that’s the issue that we’re dealing with right now.”

The past week’s heavy rains caused localized flooding in Vernon’s Polson Park and pushed Kalamalka Lake to near full capacity in Coldstream.

Okanagan Lake is now 25 centimetres above full pool and may reach 30 centimetres above full pool level, depending on how much rain falls in the coming days.

