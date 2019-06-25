Peachland Neighbours Group discusses lug-nut thefts, screen shot from Facebook page

Peachland residents worry about lug-nut thief

Several Facebook users agreed that someone is tampering with their cars

Some Peachland residents are feeling at risk after several people had their vehicle’s lug-nuts tampered with.

One resident on Peachland neighbours Facebook group said her car’s front lug nuts were loosened.

READ MORE: Driver loses tire while behind the wheel after lug-nut thief strikes in Burnaby

“I suspect the tighter one was left there so I could build some speed before disaster. I had my three-year-old with me in the car, I was lucky I noticed a strange noise at low speed and asked my husband to look,” posted the Facebook group member.

She continued to make note of her children’s car seats being visible from the back seat and the individual who went through the trouble of potentially causing an accident and could have put small children’s lives at risk.

READ MORE: RCMP warn West Kelowna residents to check lug nuts

“Please check your car and report to the police if this happens to you,” asked the women in her post.

Another Facebook user responded to her post by claiming it has also been happening in Westbank.

“This seems to be happening all over. Why would someone do this?” replied another group member.

One poster said, “This is attempted murder.”

Last month, RCMP warned people about stolen lug nuts and asked Peachland drivers to check their vehicles.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP in regards to these incidents and if they believe it could be the same person tampering with vehicles.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Peachland residents warned their vehicle lug nuts may be missing

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon bylaw officer best in B.C.

Just Posted

Vernon bylaw officer best in B.C.

Al Harrison named Bylaw Officer of the Year at annual association conference

Vernon council waits on fence as report prepared

Council to get information on cost of erecting fence for off-leash dog area at Marshall Field

Vernon Transit enjoys stellar year

Ridership up over tier average, says BC Transit representative

Biker airlifted from Vernon mountain resort

22-year-old injured at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon golf tourney raises $18,000

Event raises single largest fundraising amount for Greater Vernon KidSport

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Man accused of assault at South Okanagan beach gets bail

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was granted bail at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Monday

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

It happened at a weekend tournament in Ashcroft

Most Read