Delphine Derickson and Heather Pawsey will perform excerpts of “The Lake”. (Contributed)

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

International Women’s Day is coming and the Westbank First Nation, Summerland and Peachland councillors are inviting the community to honour Okanagan women for their contribution to the care of water, land and healthy communities.

UBCO Indigenous educators, climate change activists and Peachland and Westbank farming pioneers will also be at the event.

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance and Westbank First Nation are co-hosting the event. They said there will be song and dance performances, games, crafts, and storytelling. Singers from Westbank First Nation Delphine Derickson and Heather Pawsey will perform excerpts from the 1952 opera “The Lake” by Canadian composer Barbara Pentland.

The afternoon will open with a smudging ceremony and English tea, along with Indigenous foods including “Trappers’ tea”, sweet and savoury bannock, bison sliders, fruit leather and trail mix.

The event will end with a Syilx water ceremony, with a reading of the 204 Okanagan Nation Alliance Syilx Water Declaration.

The celebration will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 8. Tickets are available via Eventbrite, or at the door.

READ: Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature
Next story
Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Just Posted

100 Men Give a Damn about Vernon BMX

$10,500 donated to North Okanagan BMX club to go toward long overdue upgrades

Vernon students earn innovation award at B.C. robotics challenge

Kalamalka Secondary students awarded in Victoria

Vernon grandpa needs a kidney

Harry Bryant turns to Facebook to search for a donor, educate others on kidney disease

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

Our History: A royal visit to Vernon

Princess Margaret and Lt.-Gov. Frank Mackenzie Ross took a ride through Vernon… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

The timeless, award-winning musical comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre March 28.

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Most Read