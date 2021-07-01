The opening of Vernon's popular Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park has been delayed due to vandalism. (City of Vernon - photo)

Peanut, Lavington pools open to cool off Vernon residents

Amid an unprecedented heat wave, pools open just in time

Just in time for the tail end of an unprecedented heat wave, residents in the Greater Vernon area can cool off at two outdoor pools.

The Lakeview Peanut Pool and Lavington Wading Pool are now open for the season.

“It was exciting to see families back in the water, enjoying their time at the Lavington Wading Pool today,” aquatics manager Gary Lefebvre said.

“We’re looking forward to a great summer ahead.”

Admission is free but space is limited to prevent overcrowding.

Residents are encouraged to visit gvrec.ca for operating hours.

