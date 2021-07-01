Peanut, Lavington pools open to cool off Vernon residents

Amid an unprecedented heat wave, pools open just in time

Just in time for the tail end of an unprecedented heat wave, residents in the Greater Vernon area can cool off at two outdoor pools.

The Lakeview Peanut Pool and Lavington Wading Pool are now open for the season.

“It was exciting to see families back in the water, enjoying their time at the Lavington Wading Pool today,” aquatics manager Gary Lefebvre said.

“We’re looking forward to a great summer ahead.”

Admission is free but space is limited to prevent overcrowding.

Residents are encouraged to visit gvrec.ca for operating hours.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Enderby caravan heads to Kamloops in honour of 215 Indigenous children

READ MORE: Canada Day comes amid reckoning over the country’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.