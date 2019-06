Woman taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

A pedestrian was struck right across from Vernon’s RCMP detachment Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue, which is also adjacent, was quick to the scene, along with ambulance.

The incident took place at 30th Street and 35th Avenue, around 9:45 a.m.

The woman was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with undetermined injuries.

