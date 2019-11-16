Pedestrian struck and killed in Kamloops accident

Kamloops RCMP responded to the incident at 5:30 p.m. Friday night

A 54-year-old woman was killed in an accident in Kamloops Friday night.

At around 5:30 p.m., local RCMP received reports of a pedestrian struck by a truck near the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive. The roads surrounding the accident were closed for over six hours while police investigated.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the driver of the truck remained at the scene was broight to the Kamloops RCMP detachment to further the investigation.

READ MORE: Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Kelowna area

No other information is available at this time.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Debaters to bring holiday cheer to Vernon
Next story
Okanagan philanthropists treated to moving speech on National Philanthropy Day

Just Posted

The Debaters to bring holiday cheer to Vernon

CBC Radio One’s comedy program to perform Christmas live show at performing arts centre Nov. 23

Interior Health issues warning about opioid-laced stimulants causing recent overdoses

Interior Health is urging residents using or considering using drugs to reconsider… Continue reading

Kal Lake boat restrictions surveyed

Coldstream lakefront owners and lake users split

Thieves strike Armstrong seniors home

‘What kind of waste of skin steals from seniors?’: residence caretaker

Smelly situation sniffed out at Vernon courthouse

Call of propane smell turns out to be sewer

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Okanagan philanthropists treated to moving speech on National Philanthropy Day

David Roche shared his message to the Association of Fundraising Professionals and non-profits

Pedestrian struck and killed in Kamloops accident

Kamloops RCMP responded to the incident at 5:30 p.m. Friday night

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Central Okanagan

Brittany McLellan is unlawfully at large and wanted for breach of federal parole

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Most Read