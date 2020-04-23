An ambulance rushed to the scene of a motor vehicle incident Thursday, April 23, 2020, involving a pedestrian on 32nd Avenue and Alexis Park Drive in Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

The incident took place at Alexis Park Drive and 32nd Avenue

A pedestrian was struck on 32nd Avenue just after 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Vernon firefighters have arrived on scene at the intersection of Alexis Park Drive and 32nd Avenue.

More information to come.

