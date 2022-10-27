Pedestrian struck on highway north of Vernon

Man suffered serious injuries in evening incident trying to cross the road

A pedestrian was hit trying to cross Highway 97 near Stickle Road Oct. 26. (file photo)

A man suffered serious injuries trying to cross Highway 97 in the dark Wednesday evening.

A vehicle struck the pedestrian near the intersection of Stickle Road around 7:45 p.m. Oct. 26, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The highway was closed for more than two hours following the incident.

“The investigation has determined that a man tried to quickly cross the highway on foot and was struck by a northbound vehicle,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “The driver of the involved vehicle, as well as several witnesses, remained at the scene to provide assistance to the man.”

The pedestrian, a 32-year old Vernon man, was transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of serious injuries.

A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

