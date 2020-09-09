Pedestrian struck outside Vernon grocery store

Emergency crews responding to mall for reports of pedestrian struck

Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian struck outside a Vernon grocery store at the Village Green Shopping Centre, Sept. 9, 2020. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck outside Save-On-Foods in Vernon.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Sept. 9, just before 3:40 p.m.

Fire, BC Ambulance are on scene outside the busy grocery store located at the Village Green Shopping Centre.

Police are also en route to aid in traffic control.

Reports of a pedestrian struck outside Save On Foods on 27th Street #Vernon — CaitlinClow (@caitleerach) September 9, 2020

More to come.

READ MORE: Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon man faces new shooting trial after he was jailed for firing gun above girlfriend’s head

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.