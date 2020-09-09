Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian struck outside a Vernon grocery store at the Village Green Shopping Centre, Sept. 9, 2020. (Google Maps)

Pedestrian struck outside Vernon grocery store

Emergency crews responding to mall for reports of pedestrian struck

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck outside Save-On-Foods in Vernon.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Sept. 9, just before 3:40 p.m.

Fire, BC Ambulance are on scene outside the busy grocery store located at the Village Green Shopping Centre.

Police are also en route to aid in traffic control.

More to come.

