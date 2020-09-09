Pedestrian struck outside Vernon grocery store

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck outside Save-On-Foods in Vernon.
The incident occurred Wednesday, Sept. 9, just before 3:40 p.m.
Fire, BC Ambulance are on scene outside the busy grocery store located at the Village Green Shopping Centre.
Police are also en route to aid in traffic control.
More to come.
