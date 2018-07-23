Emergency personnel attend to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28th Avenue near the Upper Room Mission in Vernon shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, July 23. (Natasha Pavlov photo)

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash

Accident occurred near Upper Room Mission July 23, patient in unknown condition

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following an accident near Upper Room Mission Monday, July 23.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m. The pedestrian was taken via ambulance to the hospital in unknown condition.

“Right outside the Mission, a lady got hit by a car turning left onto the road while she was on the crosswalk,” said Natasha Pavlov, who witnessed the accident.

The cause of the accident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

