Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

The Avengers may be a team of stellar superheros, but Metro Vancouver now has “The Unflushables” – a duo that goes by the name Pee and Poo.

Their mission: send a memorable reminder to watch what you flush down the toilet and keep it to the absolute basics.

Despite packaging that suggests they are flushable, wipes are the most commonly disposed item that need to stay out of the sewage system, according to Metro Vancouver.

Dental floss, hair, tampons and applicators, condoms, medications and paper towel are the other common products that cause clogs and other problems in the region’s solid waste system.

These clogs cost millions of dollars a year to deal with, according to Metro Vancouver chair and Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart.

“That includes the chemicals that get flushed but it includes having to open up pumps and try to unclog them, repair damage to the infrastructure that moves our flushed products through our system to a sewage treatment plant – and that’s a real cost to taxpayers,” he said in a video for the campaign posted on social media Monday.

ALSO READ: Metro Vancouver fears rising use of garburators will strain sewage plants

It’s the campaign’s third year for Metro Vancouver, but seemingly first year with the mascots. Since the video was posted online, the duo have received mixed reviews.

“Friggin ridiculous. This is not going to stop people from flushing unflushables! Waste of money,” wrote Rebecca Oakey.

Meanwhile, others lamented that they enjoy the kid-friendly approach.

