Penticton 7-Eleven closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Penticton’s 7-Eleven is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the company announced Jan. 15, 2021. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton’s 7-Eleven is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the company announced Jan. 15, 2021. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

7-Eleven in Penticton at 2903 Skaha Lake Road has closed due to a positive COVID-19 case among its employees.

The staff member tested positive on Jan. 13, 2021.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our store staff to self-isolate at home with pay,” 7-Eleven Canada said in an emailed statement to the Western News.

The convenience store franchise has contacted Interior Health and has temporarily closed the store to clean and sanitize. They plan to re-open the store “on or before Jan. 23, 2021.”

“As a neighbourhood store and convenient delivery provider in so many communities, 7-Eleven Canada has taken steps to prioritize the health of our customers and employees across our 633 stores in Canada,” reads 7-Eleven’s statement.

“We have enhanced our standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, and increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. We have installed sneeze guards at sales counters and visual floor markers in checkout lines to reinforce social distancing, as well as, limited customer traffic in stores.”

A sign on the store’s door says that the store is simply “closed for cleaning” but does not say why.

