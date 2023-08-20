Flames are visible from a controlled ignition on the Upper Park Rill fire in Twin Lakes on Sunday. (Penticton Western News)

Penticton adventure company offers shuttle to Vancouver for stranded travellers

Two shuttles leave Monday morning to YVR for those facing flight cancellations

Hoodoo Adventures will have shuttles on Aug. 21 to take stranded travellers to and from Vancouver who are experiencing flight cancellations or delays due to the ongoing wildfire situation.

Hoodoo Adventures owner Lyndie Hill said they have two shuttles leaving at 7 a.m. from Penticton to YVR and then returning at 1 p.m.

“We are now offering our shuttle services that can no longer take cyclists to the trail, to take those stranded to Vancouver and bring people back. It is only a small thing that we can do but hopefully, we are able to bring ease to some in this difficult situation,” said Hill and Amanda Darnley of Hoodoo Adventures.

Numerous people have taken to social media to say they can’t get back to Vancouver or they are stranded in Vancouver and can’t get home to the Okanagan.

Air space out of Kelowna Airport had been shut down since the McDougall Creek wildfire broke out Thursday night.

According to YLW, flight operations will resume from 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, until 6 a.m. on Aug. 21. but flight schedules could be impacted by weather conditions at the airport, such as smoke. Passengers are asked to check with their airline for updated information about flight status before coming to the airport.

Some flights into Penticton Airport are still getting through but like Kelowna, it’s best to check the flight status.

There are limited seats on the shuttles provided by Hoodoo Adventures.

“We sincerely hope that our efforts can provide some relief during this challenging time.”

Find out more information here.

READ MORE: Some Kelowna flights may resume

