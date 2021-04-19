The City of Penticton is beginning work to install gates at the 200 Block breezeway on Main Street. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)

The City of Penticton is beginning work to install gates at the 200 Block breezeway on Main Street. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)

Penticton breezeway closed while city installs expensive ‘decorative’ gates

The gates, estimated to cost $20k, are being installed to prevent ‘unwanted activity’

The breezeway in the 200 Block of Main Street in downtown Penticton will be temporarily closed while the city installs pricey new “decorative” security gates.

Council previously voted to add the gates to the breezeway to prevent the slew of “undesirable behaviour” observed there at night.

The breezeway has been known as a hot spot for activities such as graffiti, litter, loitering, camping, vandalism and other illegal behaviour at night.

The gates will cost an estimated $20,000 to install. The city will also need to pay to open and close the gates daily, with an estimated cost of $9,000 per year, city staff previously explained in a report to council.

Decorative materials will be used on the gate that matches the recent revitalization works to ensure the gates do not “detract from the downtown experience,” read the report.

The gates will be left open during the daytime and closed by city staff at night. The city has not said the exact hours the gates will be closed. Hours will be adjusted for seasonal differences and the gates will generally be open when businesses are open downtown.

Having the gates closed in the evening will require anyone parking on Ellis Street while the gates are closed to have to walk to the end of the block to access Main Street.

Staff also recognizes that adding gates will likely simply move unwanted activity to other locations, they previously said in a report to council.

The announcement did not mention when the installation of the gates is expected to be finished.

READ MORE: Security gates to be added to downtown Penticton breezeway

READ MORE: City of Penticton taking homeless man to court


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Security

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected longboard crash in Spallumcheen sends individual to hospital via air ambulance
Next story
Kelowna RCMP looking to identify man in relation to ‘alleged criminal offence’

Just Posted

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter team was asked to be on standby to rescue a missing hiker in Naramata. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Lost hiker rescued in Okanagan Mountain Park

COSAR, PENSAR, and VSAR worked together to rescue a hiker in Okanagan Mountain Park

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Increased COVID-19 activity brings vaccine clinic to Enderby

Registration opens Tuesday, April 20 for May clinic for anyone over the age of 18

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. As of April 19, more than 230,000 doses have been administered across the Interior Health region. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

A total of 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses have been given to residents across the B.C. Interior

Former Vernon Vipers captain Riley Brandt is one of 10 ex-B.C. Hockey League players to receive a $2,500 scholarship from the Vancouver Canucks alumni. Brandt, who guided the Snakes in 2016-17, is currently playing for the MacEwan University Griffins in Edmonton. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon Vipers captain earns Canucks bursary

Riley Brandt one of 10 former B.C. Hockey League players to receive $2,500 from Vancouver Canucks Alumni

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused, Horgan says

B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

courts
Penticton man guilty of assaulting young boys

Bryan Lamb was found guilty of two counts of assault

Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, located at 1220 Davenport Ave. on the KVR trail, has applied to the City of Penticton for a manufacturing facility and lounge endorsement. The city will review the application in their April 20, 2021 council meeting. (City of Penticton photo)
A new brewery could be coming to the KVR trail in the South Okanagan

The patio would seat up to 113 just 10 feet from the trail

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

Chakalaka Bar and Grill plans to continue serving customers without public health compliance

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Large police presence at Kamloops mall following alleged armed robbery

Police were called to a business near the mall about 12:45 p.m.

Most Read