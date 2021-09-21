Slackwater Brewing’s Idleback took home the gold at the 2021 Canadian Beer Awards. (Submitted)

Slackwater Brewing’s Idleback took home the gold at the 2021 Canadian Beer Awards. (Submitted)

Penticton breweries take home top craft honours

Slackwater Brewing and Neighbourhood Brewing were recognized for their craft brews

Penticton’s Slackwater Brewing brought home the gold from the Canadian Brewing Awards in Quebec on Sept. 18.

Slackwater’s Idleback Amber Ale was judged as the best in class for the amber and red ales across Canada.

“Our Idleback Amber is a quintessential pub ale that is malt-forward, yet balanced and approachable. We wanted to brew something you could have a few of amongst friends,” said brewery co-founder Liam Peyton, who attended the conference and ceremony over the weekend.

The Canadian Beer Award win followed an earlier recognition this year from the World Design Society Awards for Slackwater’s brand and label design.

Slackwater shared the stage with several other winning breweries from British Columbia, including Penticton newcomer, Neighbourhood Brewing.

Neighbourhood Brewing took home the bronze in the Light/Low-Calorie Lager category for their Lifelong Lager.

Idleback Amber is available at Slackwater’s taproom as well as on tap and in cans in select locations throughout B.C. with more on the way as demand grows.

For more information on the Canadian Brewing Awards and a full list of this year’s winners, you can visit canadianbrewingawards.com.

