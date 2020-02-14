The BC Cannabis shop in Penticton opened its doors earlier this month. (File photo)

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Penticton’s new BC Cannabis shop was open longer than permitted during its first days of operation last Friday and Saturday.

The outlet operated by the BC Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Board, was open until 9 p.m. on both evenings, although the license from the city allowed it to operate until 8 p.m.

Viviana Zanocco of the BC Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Board said the late hours were an oversight on the part of the new store.

READ ALSO: Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland council approves cannabis retail location

“It was just an honest mistake” she said.

She added that the application for the license included its proposed hours of operation and when the license was approved, the board assumed the 9 p.m. time had been approved.

Zanocco noted the board has since acknowledged the error, apologized to the city and changed its hours to comply with Penticton’s regulations.

She said hours of operation vary from one community to another in British Columbia.

While Penticton’s bylaws permit cannabis stores to operate until 8 p.m., hours of operation are until 9 p.m. in Campbell River, Courtenay and Parksville, and until 10 p.m. in Kamloops.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna business owners frustrated over heating and flooding issues
Next story
Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Just Posted

North Okanagan district invests in rural areas

New grants seek to diversify, provide opportuntities for rural communities in RDNO

Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

Valentine’s for Mexico spreads smiles

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Province to count Okanagan’s homeless

Volunteers will conduct counts in Vernon, Penticton, Kelowna and other communities this spring

Vernon library serves up delicious reads in contest

They say you are what you eat, others say you are what… Continue reading

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

Grade 3 students dropped off goodies to Soupateria with messages: ‘You’re special’ and ‘Don’t give up’

Kelowna business owners frustrated over heating and flooding issues

At least three businesses have come forward with complaints

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Interior Health updates North Okanagan-Shuswap parents on coronavirus

COVID-19 can cause mild to severe symptoms and be difficult to recognize

Most Read