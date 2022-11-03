Penticton car dealership escapes damage after 4 ‘suspicious’ fires

Parker’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep and nearby homes were threatened by the set fires

Parker’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Penticton is undamaged after four “suspicious” nearby fires on Thursday morning, Nov. 3. (Google Street View)

Four suspicious fires set behind Parker’s Chrysler in Penticton in the early morning hours of Thursday threatened nearby homes and the dealership’s building.

Penticton Fire Department is investigating four separate fires along a security fence that threatened both the Parker’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep location and nearby homes early Thursday morning.

According to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp, crews responded to the first blaze at 4:03 a.m. on Nov. 3, in the 1800-block of Penticton’s Main Street.

A wood fence and cedar hedge were on fire upon arrival, he adds, with pallets and pine needles on fire in a separate nearby location at the same time.

Both fires were extinguished before crews were forced to put out a blaze next to a Sea-Doo watercraft on the lot.

Approximately three hours later, a separate dumpster fire near the dealership was also extinguished.

All four incidents occurred between Main Street and Atkinson Street, with the nearest fire set 20 feet away from the dealership.

Jim Tabler, the general manager of Parker’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership, says the building itself escaped without damage.

“Thankfully, our full-time night security saw what was happening and notified the fire department,” he said. “Without them, this could have been much different.”

Tabler does add, however, that a secondary entrance to the building had its door smashed Thursday morning as well. With shattered glass on the ground, the general manager believes somebody tried to break into the dealership while the fires were being set.

There were no injuries and the fires are considered suspicious, Trupp confirmed.

Penticton Toyota was set on fire in May, causing “extensive” damage to the dealership’s building. Two were arrested for the arson but it’s not known if charges have been laid yet.

