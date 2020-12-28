A vehicle that left the road and down a steep embankment on Carmi was a fatal on Christmas Day morning. A 63-year-old man was found deceased in the vehicle. (Adam Lawrence photo Facebook)

Penticton Christmas Day crash claims one life

A 63-year-old man died after his vehicle went down a steep embankment on Carmi Road

A 63-year-old man died in a Carmi Road crash Christmas morning.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., the Penticton RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision at Carmi Avenue and Carmi Road.

Front-line officers and other emergency services attended the scene and located an SUV down an embankment, lodged against some trees, said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. A 63-year-old man was found deceased inside the vehicle.

Evidence at the scene suggest the driver drove straight off the left side of Carmi Avenue, down the embankment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, said Grandy. There was no obvious indication intoxication was a factor. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death. No further information about the identity of the deceased will be released.

