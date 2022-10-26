Four new Penticton Community Safety Officers were hired and are visible in the downtown with a focus on social issues. One of them was bit by a dog while doing a wellness check Oct. 25. (City of Penticton file photo)

Four new Penticton Community Safety Officers were hired and are visible in the downtown with a focus on social issues. One of them was bit by a dog while doing a wellness check Oct. 25. (City of Penticton file photo)

Penticton Community Safety Officer bit by dog while doing wellness check

The man with the dog subsequently threw a bottle at the CSO’s truck and ran away

A Community Safety Officer was bit by a dog while doing a wellness check on a man experiencing homelessness in Penticton.

According to Penticton bylaw services manager Tina Mercier, the officer engaged with a homeless individual in the downtown area to check on their welfare Tuesday night.

The officer didn’t see that a dog was under a blanket and as officers got closer to speak with the man, the dog came towards the officer and nipped the officer’s leg, causing minor injuries and some bruising and swelling. The man with the dog then threw a glass bottle at the CSOs truck and ran away with his dog, said Mercier.

Bylaw and RCMP searched for the man Tuesday night. He was located earlier Wednesday morning by Community Safety Officers, with RCMP assisting in his arrest.

The dog, apparently a black larger breed dog, has been temporarily seized.

“The safety of our bylaw and CSO team is paramount to the work we do every day for our community,” said Mercier.

In January, the city hired six new bylaw officers and four news CSOS and increased the hours of patrol to seven days a week 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“The focus for Community Safety Officers (CSOs) will be on social issues, like panhandling, camping, safety and cleanliness,” said Mercier at the time.

Since then bylaw officers have been very busy handling the increase in people ‘living rough’ and setting up encampments around the city.

READ MORE: New Penticton Community Safety Officers will focus on social issues

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsdog attackHomelessPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Probe finds potential cause of Puget Sound seaplane crash that killed 10 people
Next story
‘Catch-and-release horror story’: Kelowna killer’s release sparks debate in B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Consumer fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited within the City of Vernon. (File photo)
Fireworks, sky lanterns grounded in Vernon

Dillon Angle has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19 after abandoning his vehicle in Vernon (RCMP)
Abandoned vehicle leads to search by Kelowna and Vernon RCMP

Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo (delivering stone) teamed with Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith to win the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Kelowna duo victorious at mixed doubles curling classic

Coldstream councillor Ruth Hoyte is the first female mayor in the district. (Contributed)
Hoyte makes history as Coldstream’s first female mayor