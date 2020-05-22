The Coyote Cruises bus picks up customers at the exit point near the mouth of Skaha Lake for the return trip to the starting point. (Western News file photo)

Penticton company set to launch channel cruises in June

Company says, “lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place.”

Coyote Cruises is set to launch at the end of June.

The Penticton-based recreation company said they look forward to another year of tubing down the channel, however with many new safety precautions in place.

The company offers inner tube rentals and shuttle transport, so individuals can ride down the seven-kilometre channel that connects Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake.

READ MORE: Funding provided for COVID-19 precautions at Loose Bay Campground

READ MORE: Local construction company makes $1.7 million donation to Penticton hospital

Mike Campol, director of partnerships and projects for the K’ul Group which oversees Coyote Cruises, said they place to kick off on June 27.

“Obviously lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place,” he said. “Just ensuring that we don’t have large crowds gathering… much more focus on cleanliness.”

He said they may also look into how they’re using their buses, and the company is considering closing off some seats in order to ensure proper social distancing.

Campol explained they will follow whatever safety standards are implemented for public buses at their time of opening. He said if they need to close every second row, they will do that.

“Just a much bigger focus, with the times we’re living in now, on hygiene, cleanliness and safety,” he said.

The company has operating in the Penticton area for more than a decade.

They are currently working with the City of Penticton to renew their property licence agreement, and although this process is taking longer than the company had hoped, Campol said they hope to have this finalized in the coming weeks.

Since last year, Campol explained, the company has upgraded their tubes to a more high-quality product. They have also invested in more staff training and safety.

“We’re gearing up to have a great season,” he said.

READ MORE: Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription
Next story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

Just Posted

Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

The district has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan

Police watchdog investigating Vernon arrest

Watchdog says a man who allegedly resisted arrest was later taken to hospital

Armstrong historian sets record straight about BX in new book

Author Ken Mather to release new title covering tale of Barnard’s Express this month

Vernon distillery re-purposes local brewery’s leftovers for COVID-19 sanitizer

Okanagan Spirits and Springs team up to transform beer into ‘much needed’ hand sanitizer

Vernon BMX reopens track amid COVID-19

‘Keep your distance, play safe and have fun,’ president says

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Penticton company set to launch channel cruises in June

Company says, “lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place.”

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

Police said the man pointed a gun at a driver and damaged a taxi

Okanagan pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Dayton Cliff Sobol denies the allegations made by the B.C. College of Pharmacists

Funding provided for COVID-19 precautions at Loose Bay Campground

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen receives $60,000 for efforts at campground near Oliver

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

COVID-19 deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Most Read