Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore’s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)

Penticton double murder trial by jury could take half a year

Wade Cudmore’s jury trial will be moved to Kelowna Supreme Court

The first-degree murder trial of Penticton’s Wade Cudmore could take six months.

Cudmore, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of a pair of Kamloops brothers in May 2021, was in Penticton Supreme Court on Monday.

Crown counsel told the courts that the jury trial could take up to half a year and that Penticton’s courthouse is not an appropriate facility for such a lengthy trial.

In a December court appearance, the Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court determined that Kelowna courts would be a more suitable location for this trial. No trial date has been set. Cudmore next appears Jan. 23.

Cudmore’s four-day preliminary inquiry concluded in Penticton Provincial Court on Sept. 28, where it was forwarded to Supreme Court for a first-degree murder trial in front of a judge and jury.

Cudmore along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham was charged on June 18, 2021, in relation to the deaths of Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.

The bodies of the Fryer brothers were discovered on May 10, 2021, on a remote forest service road in Naramata.

Cudmore’s mom Kathy Richardson was found murdered in her home one month later in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case.

Graham is still at large and in November 2021 Prince George RCMP put out a missing person report for him that failed to include the fact he was charged in a double murder case.

