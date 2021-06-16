Spiritleaf, Penticton’s first cannabis retailer opened in 2019. (Western News File)

Penticton expands cannabis store hours to match liquor stores

Cannabis stores are now allowed to operate until 11 p.m. in Penticton

Penticton council will let cannabis stores operate later into the night.

Coun. Katie Robinson was the one who brought forward the motion to allow their hours to be extended to 11 p.m.

“I’ve certainly been impressed by the professionalism of all the stores involved, and this might sound strange coming from me but I’d be willing to put forward the motion,” said Robinson.

Since the city introduced their cannabis policy, they’ve had 13 applications that city council have supported, with six approved for downtown.

According to city director of development services Blake Laven, there is another proposed store that is set to appear before council in the immediate future.

“There has been minimal public opposition or complaints on these locations, likewise with our bylaw department and RCMP,” said Laven.

The temporary extension to hours will take effect while staff and council work on a revised policy.

“I’ve long wondered why we’ve had different opening hours for cannabis stores compared to liquor stores. Cannabis is a legal product the same as liquor with controlled sales, controlled through the same branch,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.

While the temporary hours are in effect, it’s hoped that it will give people a chance to see their impact ahead of the reviewed and updated policy returning to council.

