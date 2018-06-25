Penticton firefighters were called to the Cannery Trade Centre at about 1 a.m. Monday for a fire. Submitted photo

Penticton Fire Department called out for early morning fire at the Cannery Trade Centre

Fire at the heritage building was contained by firefighters

Penticton firefighters found the alarms ringing and sprinklers activated when they were called to the Cannery Trade Centre early this morning.

The call came in at about 1 a.m. on June 25, and firefighters found smoke when they entered and traced it to the second-floor residence.

Crews were able to fight the fire from the interior and contain it to the area of origin, though it was scaled up to a third alarm.

There were no injuries in the fire, and an investigation will begin Monday morning.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Kamloops Fire Centre reports 3 new fires in area, all lightning-sparked
Next story
Nurse practitioners reach out to students

Just Posted

Vernon Diwali Festival seeks performers

Inaugural festival slated for Oct. 9-13

Artist digs deep for abstract work at Nadine’s

Marlise Witschi is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for July

RDNO seeks trails, natural spaces committee nominations

Nominations to form Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Advisory Committee

Delcliffe water advisory rescinded

Water quality now considered good

Mabel Lake Road roll over claims life

Armstrong man died in hospital after single vehicle roll over June 18

North Okanagan Gleaners responds in Guatemala relief effort

Over 40 volunteers spent Saturday at Gleaners to aid in humanitarian relief efforts for Guatemala.

VSAR helicopter rescues woman

Woman in medical distress airlifted from mountainous terrain near Coldstream Sunday

Penticton Fire Department called out for early morning fire at the Cannery Trade Centre

Fire at the heritage building was contained by firefighters

Kamloops Fire Centre reports 3 new fires in area, all lightning-sparked

Includes a 0.3-ha. fire east of Penticton, 0.01-ha. fire by Merritt and a 1.77-ha. fire near Lytton

Reel Reviews: Playing Tag with the Incredibles

The conclusion: “Both these movies are exactly what you’d expect.”

Vipers set to swing through Vernon

Petunia and the Vipers to perform at Elks Hall June 29

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

UPDATE: Missing dog from high velocity Kelowna car crash found

Jewels is recovering in the comfort of her home

Most Read